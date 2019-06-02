First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires 989 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,698,345. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/first-long-island-investors-llc-acquires-989-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.