Financial Survey: Intrexon (XON) versus Its Peers

Intrexon (NASDAQ: XON) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Intrexon to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrexon’s rivals have a beta of 3.95, indicating that their average share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intrexon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -363.14% -26.52% -15.07% Intrexon Competitors -264.33% -19.33% -10.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intrexon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 1 1 2 0 2.25 Intrexon Competitors 159 696 1497 68 2.61

Intrexon presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 592.15%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Intrexon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrexon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $160.57 million -$509.34 million -3.53 Intrexon Competitors $744.96 million $42.30 million 14.08

Intrexon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intrexon. Intrexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Intrexon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Intrexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intrexon rivals beat Intrexon on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.