Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,583 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

WARNING: “Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-buys-new-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.