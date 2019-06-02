Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

