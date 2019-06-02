Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.