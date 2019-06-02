Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2,472.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,430 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 692,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

