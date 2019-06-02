FibroGen (FGEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,619,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,779,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $861,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,550,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,373,738.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,748. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,029,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,118,000 after purchasing an additional 269,570 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 151,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 133,446 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

