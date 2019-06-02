FedEx (FDX) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.
NYSE:FDX opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67.
In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
