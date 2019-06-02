FedEx (FDX) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.

NYSE:FDX opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

