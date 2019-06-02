FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,958,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 39.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 564,452 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 943,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

