Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $295.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $302.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total transaction of $2,121,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

