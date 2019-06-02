Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,337,000 after purchasing an additional 558,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,133,000 after purchasing an additional 230,344 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,952,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

