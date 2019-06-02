F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.54 Million

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $305.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.16 million and the lowest is $301.20 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $304.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.73 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 11,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 1,665,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

