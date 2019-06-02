EVOS (EVOS) Price Down 23.7% This Week

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, EVOS has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $30,072.00 and $118.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 8,923,075 coins and its circulating supply is 8,690,397 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

