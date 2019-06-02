Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.90 ($35.93).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €23.52 ($27.35) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

