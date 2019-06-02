Ethos (ETHOS) One Day Volume Tops $602,172.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Ethos has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $602,172.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, AirSwap and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00382690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.38 or 0.02189509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00160636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004158 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos launched on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, AirSwap, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

