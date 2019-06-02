ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.35.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.