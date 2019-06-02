Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.55 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $36,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $69.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

