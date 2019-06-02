Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETM shares. lifted their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. raised their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 1,102,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,679. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $623,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $164,334.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,752.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 760,000 shares of company stock worth $4,534,000 over the last three months. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

