Ensco Rowan (ESV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ESV has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Ensco Rowan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Ensco Rowan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of ESV opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.09. Ensco Rowan has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.12 million. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensco Rowan will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,790,349 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 280,561 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,667,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,017,000 after buying an additional 879,497 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,193,312 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after buying an additional 475,356 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 1,573.7% during the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,859,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 8,330,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,364,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 3,629,804 shares during the period.

About Ensco Rowan

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

