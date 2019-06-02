Ensco Rowan (ESV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ESV has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Ensco Rowan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Ensco Rowan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on Ensco Rowan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.
Shares of ESV opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.09. Ensco Rowan has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,790,349 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 280,561 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,667,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,017,000 after buying an additional 879,497 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,193,312 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after buying an additional 475,356 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 1,573.7% during the fourth quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,859,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 8,330,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,364,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 3,629,804 shares during the period.
About Ensco Rowan
Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.
