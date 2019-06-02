Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Enigma has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Liqui and AirSwap. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Upbit, GOPAX, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, ABCC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

