Engagement Labs (EL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 504500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.15.
Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)
Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.
