Enerflex (EFX) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

EFX stock opened at C$16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In other news, Director John Blair Goertzen sold 43,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,311 shares in the company, valued at C$652,942.50. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$199,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at C$229,588.13. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $971,843.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

