Enbridge Inc (ENB) Holdings Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,195 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enbridge by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

