Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after buying an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after buying an additional 2,667,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.34, for a total value of $1,291,755.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,560,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,590 shares of company stock worth $26,231,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $170.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $134.38 and a 1-year high of $197.86. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

