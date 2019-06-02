Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $45,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,125,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,744,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1,916.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 380,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on EV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $38.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

