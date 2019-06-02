Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 190,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

EXP stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

