Dragonchain (DRGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Tidex, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00382595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02190089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00160211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Allcoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

