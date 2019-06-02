Diploma (DPLM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,678 ($21.93) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,325 ($17.31) price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,446 ($18.89).

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM opened at GBX 1,486 ($19.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,654 ($21.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.