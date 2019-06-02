Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Longbow Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $190,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diodes by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 51,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,232,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Diodes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $30.93. 330,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,827. Diodes has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

