Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,741 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,381,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $27,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 555,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 522,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 263,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $985,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,132.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,889 shares of company stock valued at $12,735,664 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

