Digitex Futures Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $1.40 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00376932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.02554328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00158720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,312,184 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.