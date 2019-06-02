Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.83

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €16.83 ($19.56) and last traded at €17.00 ($19.77), with a volume of 615789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.32 ($20.14).
LHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.73 ($28.76).
The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.
About Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.
