Deutsche Bank AG Has $154,000 Stake in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.41 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AGFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,138.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $152,825. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/deutsche-bank-ag-has-154000-stake-in-agrofresh-solutions-inc-agfs.html.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.