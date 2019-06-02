Deutsche Bank AG Has $143,000 Stake in Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allakos were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,475,000 after purchasing an additional 449,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 534,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,698,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 89,317 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $3,266,322.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALLK opened at $39.20 on Friday. Allakos Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.48.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

