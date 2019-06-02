Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will announce $58.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.60 million to $60.38 million. Depomed posted sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $235.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $236.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $243.62 million, with estimates ranging from $232.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 10,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mckee sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $87,430.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ASRT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 630,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,884. Depomed has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.48.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

