DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lear by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,063,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $119.03 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Lear announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-boosts-stake-in-lear-co-lea.html.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.