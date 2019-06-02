DA Davidson Cuts Uber Technologies (UBER) Price Target to $46.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cross Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $45.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.