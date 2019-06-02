CrowdWiz Price Down 10.4% This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $86,878.00 and $6.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,612,017 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

