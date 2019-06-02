Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCRN. SunTrust Banks cut Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CCRN stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 262,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

