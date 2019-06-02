Critical Analysis: Nlight (LASR) and Sequans Communications (SQNS)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nlight and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $191.36 million 3.61 $13.94 million $0.32 58.41 Sequans Communications $40.25 million 1.81 -$36.22 million ($0.36) -2.52

Nlight has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight 5.13% 4.77% 3.97% Sequans Communications -103.20% -5,061.35% -54.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nlight and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 1 4 4 1 2.50 Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nlight currently has a consensus target price of $28.38, indicating a potential upside of 51.82%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 144.80%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Nlight.

Summary

Nlight beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

