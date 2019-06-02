Critical Analysis: Ampal American Israel (AMPLQ) and Garrison Capital (GARS)

Ampal American Israel (OTCMKTS:AMPLQ) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ampal American Israel alerts:

25.7% of Garrison Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Ampal American Israel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ampal American Israel and Garrison Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampal American Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrison Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Garrison Capital has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than Ampal American Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Ampal American Israel and Garrison Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampal American Israel N/A N/A N/A Garrison Capital -3.06% 8.29% 3.05%

Risk & Volatility

Ampal American Israel has a beta of -13.33, suggesting that its share price is 1,433% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Ampal American Israel does not pay a dividend. Garrison Capital pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampal American Israel and Garrison Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampal American Israel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garrison Capital $38.78 million 2.86 -$1.57 million $1.01 6.85

Ampal American Israel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Garrison Capital.

Summary

Garrison Capital beats Ampal American Israel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampal American Israel

Ampal-American Israel Corp. is engaged in acquiring interests of businesses in the state of israel of that are israel-related. The company investment principally focus on companies and ventures. It operates in five segments: chemical, energy, real estate rental, leisure-time and finance. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampal American Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampal American Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.