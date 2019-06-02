CPChain Price Down 4.8% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. CPChain has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $874,121.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.01888994 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005644 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000407 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

