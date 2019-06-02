Covestro AG (1COV) Receives €56.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €56.11 ($65.25).

Several brokerages have recently commented on 1COV. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €39.23 ($45.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. Covestro has a 12 month low of €38.92 ($45.26) and a 12 month high of €83.98 ($97.65).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

