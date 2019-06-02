Covestro (1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.11 ($65.25).

1COV opened at €39.23 ($45.62) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.92 ($45.26) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

