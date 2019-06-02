Corecivic Inc (CXW) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 250.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 1,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 836,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 789,856 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corecivic in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,447 shares in the company, valued at $703,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

