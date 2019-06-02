ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

