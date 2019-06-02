Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Argand Partners, Lp acquired 1,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

