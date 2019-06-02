Comparing Scientific Industries (SCND) and Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accelerate Diagnostics and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Scientific Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $5.67 million 181.63 -$88.33 million ($1.62) -11.67 Scientific Industries $8.48 million 0.82 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -1,352.80% -130.94% -45.98% Scientific Industries 5.17% 9.25% 7.05%

Dividends

Scientific Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Accelerate Diagnostics does not pay a dividend.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.