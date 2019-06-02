Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SBS opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 115,670 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 3,526.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,113,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 1,083,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

