Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 8,835 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,117,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,882,000 after acquiring an additional 121,956 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,171,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,826,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,157,000 after acquiring an additional 803,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,763,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 279,680 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. Raymond James cut shares of Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

