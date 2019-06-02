Commonwealth Bank of Australia Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $4,867,329.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,054,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,735 shares of company stock worth $7,289,340. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

